UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Begins To Vaccinate Teachers Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:01 PM

Mexico begins to vaccinate teachers against COVID-19

Mexico began inoculating teachers and education workers on Tuesday with China's CanSino vaccine

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) --:Mexico began inoculating teachers and education workers on Tuesday with China's CanSino vaccine.

With face-to-face classes expected to be resumed in mid-June, some 356,342 public- and private-school teachers are to be vaccinated on May 18-22 at eight vaccination centers in the capital of Mexico city, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The vaccinations, carried out at the Mexican Navy's Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences in the south of the city, were broadcast live during the daily morning press conference of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

At the vaccination center, a student named Victor Hugo Aquino was among hundreds of people inoculated with the CanSino vaccine.

"I got vaccinated to ensure a satisfactory return to the classroom," Aquino told Xinhua, saying that the Chinese vaccine was the best option for them because it only requires a single dose.

Professor Jazmin Aristeo of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who was also vaccinated against COVID-19, said, "We are all ready to return properly and with the necessary care to classes."Apart from the Mexican capital, education workers in the central states of Queretaro and Tlaxcala, and the southeastern states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan also began to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Education China Student Tlaxcala Queretaro Mexico May All From Best

Recent Stories

PM to visit Mohmand Dam site today to review its c ..

16 minutes ago

Beijing uses 1.2 bln cubic meters of recycled wate ..

11 minutes ago

China to better train teachers to prevent school b ..

11 minutes ago

Diplomat Asks Russia's Lower Chamber to Pass Bill ..

11 minutes ago

Wu Lei returns to China for World Cup qualifiers

25 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 654 more COVID-19 cases, 133,471 i ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.