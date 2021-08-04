UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Logs 1,444 New COVID-19 Cases

Mongolia reported 1,444 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 168,673, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

Meanwhile, six more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the past day, raising the overall death toll to 833, said the ministry.

The latest confirmed cases were all local infections, among which 467 were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, according to the ministry.

Mongolia launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, more than 61 percent of the country's total population have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

