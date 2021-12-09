Mongolia logs 338 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Mongolia registered 338 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 385,814, the country's health ministry said on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 338 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 385,814, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

In addition, three more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, raising the death toll to 1,953.

So far, over 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 776,437 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose.