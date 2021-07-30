Mongolia sees 1,294 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally reached 162,869 on Friday after recording 1,294 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia's COVID-19 tally reached 162,869 on Friday after recording 1,294 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the country's health ministry.

A total of 7,014 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, the ministry said in a statement.

Seven more fatalities and 2,126 more recoveries were reported during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 836 and total recoveries to 161,957 respectively, said the ministry.

Mongolia launched its vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, 60.7 percent of the country's population have been fully vaccinated.