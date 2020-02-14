UrduPoint.com
MS Vows To Provide Healthcare Facilities To Patients In Liaquat University Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:07 AM

MS vows to provide healthcare facilities to patients in Liaquat University hospitals

Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, has directed that all required medical facilities should be provided to patients in the hospital and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, has directed that all required medical facilities should be provided to patients in the hospital and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Chairing a meeting of hospital management here on Thursday, Dr. Kalhoro said medical as well as para-medical staff should discharge their responsibilities with commitment in providing relief to the general public.

The Sindh government was committed to improve the standard of medical facilities, he said, adding Sindh health minister and secretary had strictly directed to provide best possible treatment services to the patients in public sector hospitals.

For providing treatment facilities to the patients, evening OPD service has been started in civil hospital Hyderabad that is catering to healthcare needs of thousands of patients belonging to 15 districts of Sindh, Dr Mazhar Kalhoro said and stressed that they should be given all available medical facilities.

The meeting was attended among others by the Director (Admin) Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, Dr. Mohammad Siddique Pahore and Dr. Mohammad Shahid Junejo.

