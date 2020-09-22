UrduPoint.com
National Polio Immunization Begins In Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said the five-day of the national polio immunizations has been kicked off in all Union Councils of district Sukkur to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is vaccinated against polio disease which could be overcome through collective struggle of all relevant circles

While visiting the several areas here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign, he said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease.

He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

The effort will not only protect children from contracting the disease, but also prevent them from carrying the virus in their intestines, DC added.

In this regard, all the arrangements were already finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to maximum children under the five years of age. District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Abdul Wahab Mahar in a briefing said that adequate security measures has taken during the polio drive as well as police personnel are being escorted polio teams at sensitive points.

On the occasion, all concerned officers of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, Save the Children and others were present.

