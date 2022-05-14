One more dengue patient reported in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :One more dengue case was reported in the Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 6 in the city.

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Saturday.

He said that the case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area. Presently, four patients are under treatment in Quaid E Azam International Hospital, one in the Holy Family and one in the Social Security Hospital.

Sharing the patients' residing area, Dr Sajjad said three belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, two from Potohar town, and one was from the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation area.

Dr Sajjad said all out-efforts were being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi, adding " maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients have been made; besides, all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality."He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different city localities, mainly where dengue larva has been found. However, the health officer advised the citizens to adopt preventive measures and do not be panic as the dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.