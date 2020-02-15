UrduPoint.com
Over 900,000 Children To Be Vaccinated Polio Drops In Multan From Feb 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:17 PM

Over 900,000 children below five-year-age would be vaccinated polio drops from February 17 like across the province through 2271 teams constituted here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Over 900,000 children below five-year-age would be vaccinated polio drops from February 17 like across the province through 2271 teams constituted here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khtak reviewed the arrangement along with District Health Officer Dr Saleem Akbar Leghari, Dr Farooq Ahmad, Dr Masood and Dr Ahmad. Representatives of Rotary Club, World Health Organization and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) also attended the occasion.

Talking to media persons, DC admitted that polio virus was founded in Southern Punjab region.

He said emergence of polio cases in DG Khan and Muzaffargarh had alarmed us to be more vigilant than before, he said adding, presence of the virus in Ali Pur's sewerage was dangerous sign.

He said he himself would monitor the campaign and achieve hundred percent target. He informed that medical officers from 134 Union Councils of the district were also brought into the fold to hold monitoring of the campaign.

