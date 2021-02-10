Over six lac kids get Anti-Typhoid vaccination in Multan district

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti-Typhoid vaccination drive was continued successfully as vaccination administered to 6, 20,000 kids across the district in first seven days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti-Typhoid vaccination drive was continued successfully as vaccination administered to 6, 20,000 kids across the district in first seven days.

The target of Anti-Typhoid vaccination to 1,020,000 kids was set for Multan district.

The vaccination drive to nine months age to 15 years old kids will continue till February 15.

The drive was launched at 12 districts of Punjab in first phase by Punjab government in collaboration with UNICEF and WHO.