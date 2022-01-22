Pakistan Records 12 Deaths Due To Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2022 | 11:46 AM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) Pakistan recorded 12 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.
The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 6540 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.
The positivity ratio touched 11.10 percent in the country.