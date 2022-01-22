Pakistan records 12 deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre shows that 6540 new cases of the virus have surfaced in different parts of the country just in a day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) Pakistan recorded 12 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 6540 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio touched 11.10 percent in the country.