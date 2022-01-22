UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Records 12 Deaths Due To Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2022 | 11:46 AM

Pakistan records 12 deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours

The Official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre shows that 6540 new cases of the virus have surfaced in different parts of the country just in a day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) Pakistan recorded 12 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official data shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 6540 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio touched 11.10 percent in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Dolphin force arrest five criminals with drugs, we ..

Dolphin force arrest five criminals with drugs, weapons

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Livestock Naveed Haider Sherazi paid vis ..

Secretary Livestock Naveed Haider Sherazi paid visit at UVAS Ravi Campus

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd January 2022

2 hours ago
 White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

11 hours ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

11 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.