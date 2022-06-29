UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports 541 Covid-19 Cases In The Past 24 Hours

Sameer Tahir Published June 29, 2022 | 11:41 AM

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

Coronavirus is yet again on the rise as the positivity ratio jumps to 3.5%

From the data released by National Institute of Health (NIH) , Pakistan has seen a modest increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with 541 new cases reported.

According to data, Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 3.50 percent and the overall number of cases increased to over 1.53 million as a result of the new infections, which were discovered after diagnostic testing on 15,462 samples in the past 24 hours.

Only one person died due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the NIH, bringing the total to 30,391; additionally, 100 individuals are in serious condition.

According to health sources, the highest coronavirus test positivity ratio was recorded in Sindh at 9.10 percent. As for the other regions of Pakistan; KP recorded 1.35 percent, Punjab recorded 1.31 percent, Islamabad recorded 3.03 percent, and Azad Kashmir recorded 2.88 percent.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Azad Jammu And Kashmir Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

10 minutes ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

54 minutes ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

2 hours ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

3 hours ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.