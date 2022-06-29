Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

Coronavirus is yet again on the rise as the positivity ratio jumps to 3.5%

From the data released by National Institute of Health (NIH) , Pakistan has seen a modest increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with 541 new cases reported.

According to data, Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 3.50 percent and the overall number of cases increased to over 1.53 million as a result of the new infections, which were discovered after diagnostic testing on 15,462 samples in the past 24 hours.

Only one person died due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the NIH, bringing the total to 30,391; additionally, 100 individuals are in serious condition.

According to health sources, the highest coronavirus test positivity ratio was recorded in Sindh at 9.10 percent. As for the other regions of Pakistan; KP recorded 1.35 percent, Punjab recorded 1.31 percent, Islamabad recorded 3.03 percent, and Azad Kashmir recorded 2.88 percent.