UrduPoint.com

Police Fulfilling Its Responsibility Of Protecting Kids From Polio: RPO

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting kids from polio: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Wednesday said the police was fulfilling its responsibility of protecting the kids from deadly disease like polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Wednesday said the police was fulfilling its responsibility of protecting the kids from deadly disease like polio.

In a statement issued here, the RPO said that police was not only ensuring the safety of polio teams but also persuading parents who refused to administer polio drops to their children.

He directed Multan CPO and DPOs from Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts to ensure role of police in a responsible and efficient manner to make the anti-polio drive successful.

RPO Javed Akbar Riaz said that traffic police was cooperating with the polio teams at transport stands and transit points to administer polio vaccine drops to traveling children against polio.

He urged the parents to get their kids administered anti-polio drops by realizing their responsibility and every citizen should take care that no child up to five years old remain deprived of polio vaccine in neighbourers and surrounding areas.

He said that establishment of diseases free and safe society was the national responsibility of all of us.

Related Topics

Multan Police Polio Traffic Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All From

Recent Stories

Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic cla ..

Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic clashes

30 seconds ago
 National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed u ..

National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed unanimously

33 seconds ago
 SBBWU playing key role in women's empowerment: Pro ..

SBBWU playing key role in women's empowerment: Professor Sultana

35 seconds ago
 Three injured in roof collapse

Three injured in roof collapse

36 seconds ago
 EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against I ..

EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against Intel

8 minutes ago
 China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower We ..

China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower Wednesday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>