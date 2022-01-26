Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting kids from polio: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Wednesday said the police was fulfilling its responsibility of protecting the kids from deadly disease like polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Wednesday said the police was fulfilling its responsibility of protecting the kids from deadly disease like polio.

In a statement issued here, the RPO said that police was not only ensuring the safety of polio teams but also persuading parents who refused to administer polio drops to their children.

He directed Multan CPO and DPOs from Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts to ensure role of police in a responsible and efficient manner to make the anti-polio drive successful.

RPO Javed Akbar Riaz said that traffic police was cooperating with the polio teams at transport stands and transit points to administer polio vaccine drops to traveling children against polio.

He urged the parents to get their kids administered anti-polio drops by realizing their responsibility and every citizen should take care that no child up to five years old remain deprived of polio vaccine in neighbourers and surrounding areas.

He said that establishment of diseases free and safe society was the national responsibility of all of us.