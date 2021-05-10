UrduPoint.com
Prominent Rights Group Urges Nepal To Act Promptly To Handle Growing COVID-19 Infections

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:25 PM

Prominent Rights Group Urges Nepal to Act Promptly to Handle Growing COVID-19 Infections

A prominent human rights organization called on the Nepali government on Monday to take urgent measures to handle the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country, where the majority of the population is not vaccinated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A prominent human rights organization called on the Nepali government on Monday to take urgent measures to handle the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country, where the majority of the population is not vaccinated.

According to local officials and medical workers, the government's response to the second wave of the pandemic "has been slow and poorly managed." In particular, a lockdown imposed in the capital of Kathmandu on April 29, 2021, should have been introduced 10 days or two weeks earlier. The infrastructure for oxygen and drug supply was "not prepared."

"Nepal's government should urgently act to manage a rapidly escalating Covid-19 emergency in the country," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a press release. "Senior public health officials have described in interviews a health system at the breaking point, with the number of recorded infections doubling every three days among a largely unvaccinated population.

"

The authorities of the South Asian country, in particular, should increase the availability of emergency medical supplies, including oxygen equipment and drugs, with help from international donors, HRW said.

The rights group also said that the government's willingness to pay more attention to the crisis remains unclear, while the country's international partners did not prepare to provide the necessary assistance.

"The prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, has repeatedly recommended herbal remedies, such as guava leaves, as a cure for Covid-19. International NGOs have been unable to transfer funds to the government because the bureaucracy is unable to complete paperwork due to Covid-19 cases among ministers and officials," HRW said.

Additionally, international development agencies also noted in discussions in late April, seen by HRW, a lack of clarity from the government as to its priority needs.

