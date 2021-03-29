Provincial advisor inaugurates polio campaign

Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the second polio campaign of 2021 by vaccinating children at Jamiat Hospital, Delhi Colony, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the second polio campaign of 2021 by vaccinating children at Jamiat Hospital, Delhi Colony, here on Monday.

He was accompanied by a team from District South who vaccinated children under the age of five, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab while talking to media persons said that Polio Eradication campaign was organized by Sindh Government under which Polio Eradication campaign was being run from March 29 to April 4.

He said that the target of Sindh Government was to vaccinate 9.

4 million children, including 2.2 million children in Karachi.

He appealed to the journalists to positively publicize the Polio Eradication campaign and help the Sindh Government in persuading the parents so that the children could be protected from the polio virus for life after being vaccinated against polio.

He further said that thank God no case of polio has been reported since last July and inshallah polio would be completely eradicated across Sindh and the country.

"The credit for this goes to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for launching an Polio Eradication campaign in 1993" he concluded.