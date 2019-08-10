Punjab Healthcare Commission,NCT Discuss Health Issues
Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) officials held a meeting with a delegation of the National Council for Tibb (NCT) to sort out health issues
The NCT delegation was comprising Members Council Hakeem Muhammad Ahmed Saleemi, Muhammad Sajjad Zakhmi and Sikander Hayyat Zahid met Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Director Licensing Dr.
Muhammad Anwar Janjua and others.
They discussed various aspects of healthcare service delivery and decided to continue cooperation and coordination for providing the best and safe health facilities to people.