Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Russia has confirmed 27,179 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,774,304, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 27,179 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,774,304, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 6,555 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 3,314, and the Moscow region with 2,589 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 723 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 320,634.

In the same period, 26,584 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,835,884, according to the response center.

