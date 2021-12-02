Russia Confirms 33,389 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 33,389 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,703,107, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 33,389 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,442 cases (7.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.35%.

Moscow registered 3,805 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,623 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,475 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,221 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 277,640.

In the same 24 hours, 35,185 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,400,117.