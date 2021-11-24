Russia Confirms 33,558 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 33,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,434,393, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 33,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,434,393, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 33,558 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,194 cases (6.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.

36%.

Moscow registered 2,533 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 1,842 new cases, and Saint Petersburg with 1,387 new cases.

The response center reported 1,240 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 267,819.

In the same 24 hours, 36,682 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,126,376.

