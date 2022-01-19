Russia Confirms 33,899 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 33,899 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,899,411, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 33,899 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,899,411, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

In comparison, the number of new COVID-19 cases was estimated at 31,252 on Tuesday and 30,726 on Monday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 8,795 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 4,382, and the Moscow region with 2,626 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 698 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 323,376.

In the same period, 22,920 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,925,855, according to the response center.

