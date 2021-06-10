UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 11,699 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 24, as 11,699 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours (up from 10,407 the day before), which brought the cumulative total to 5,167,949, the federal response center said on Thursday

On February 24, 11,749 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.

"Over the past day, 11,699 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,832 cases (15.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.23 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,245 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 4,124 the day before.

This is is the highest single-day increase since mid-January. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 859 new cases, up from 852 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 801 cases, up from 781 the day before.

The response center reported 383 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 399 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 125,278.

In the same 24 hours, 10,096 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 9,814 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,771,995.

