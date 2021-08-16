Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 20,765 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 6,621,601, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia registered 20,765 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 6,621,601, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 20,765 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,788 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.31%.

Moscow recorded 1,489 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,383 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,362 cases.

The response center reported a new record of 806 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 171,305.

In the same 24 hours, 15,601 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,899,917.