Russia Registers 601 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Russia Registers 601 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 601 new cases of coronavirus infection in 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases now reaches 4,149, the federal COVID-19 response center said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia registered 601 new cases of coronavirus infection in 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases now reaches 4,149, the Federal COVID-19 response center said Friday.

Of the 601 new cases, 448 are in Moscow, 34 in Moscow region.

Four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 34.

Forty-six people have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 281.

