Russia Registers 8,183 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russia registered 8,183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,328 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,957,756, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 8,183 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,186 cases (14.5 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,430 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 3,573 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 772 new cases, up from 763 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 709 cases, up from 701 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 364 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 340 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 116,575.

In the same 24 hours, 8,972 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 7,181 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,572,226.