UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda Bars Movements To Capital City Amid Rise In COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:04 PM

Rwanda bars movements to capital city amid rise in COVID-19 infections

The Rwandan government announced that movements between the capital city Kigali and the rest of the country will be prohibited from Wednesday except for essential services and goods transportation, as a response to the recent rise of COVID-19 infections

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Rwandan government announced that movements between the capital city Kigali and the rest of the country will be prohibited from Wednesday except for essential services and goods transportation, as a response to the recent rise of COVID-19 infections.

The cabinet also decided to cut off movements between nationwide districts, said a cabinet communique issued by Office of the Prime Minister.

The curfew hours are extended by two more hours, starting from 7 p.m. to 4 a.

m., according to the communique.

"For the past 12 days, our country has recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections. Rwandans need to remain vigilant and observe COVID-19 preventive guidelines," Sabin Nsanzimana, director general of Rwanda Biomedical Center, told Xinhua.

Rwandans have become complacent about COVID-19 preventive measures, which has led to a spike in infections and transmission rates, he noted.

The central African nation on Sunday reported 622 new cases, bringing the national tally to 31,435.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kigali Rwanda Sunday From Government Cabinet P

Recent Stories

China builds its first PPP high-speed railway

46 seconds ago

Putin Points to Need for Cooperation as European S ..

49 seconds ago

Russia Holds Sacred Memory of Heroes Fighting Agai ..

51 seconds ago

Etihad Airways to commence service to Vienna

20 minutes ago

China's basketball team captain Zhou Peng wants im ..

18 minutes ago

World Public Service Day to be marked tomorrow

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.