Rupee Gains 04 Paisa Against US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:28 PM

The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.50

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.55 and Rs 282.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 0.

48 to close at Rs 332.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs 333.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.91, whereas a decrease of 13 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 383.68 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 383.81.

The exchange rate of the declined by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 76.63 while the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs 75.03.

