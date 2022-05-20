UrduPoint.com

Sehat Card Facility Launched At Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Sehat Card facility launched at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Friday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu and launched Sehat Insaf Card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Friday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu and launched Sehat Insaf Card.

He also visited various sections of the hospital and inspected provision of facilities to patients.

Talking to media, provincial minister said that Sehat Insaf Card was a revolutionary step of government that would ensure provision of best available healthcare facilities to patients.

He said"Ambit of Sehat Card has been extended and treatments of major ailments have been made part of the services being provided to patients under the card."Government is working for the welfare keeping in view their needs and expectations."

