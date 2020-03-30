UrduPoint.com
Senegal Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now At 162

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:10 PM

Senegal on Monday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 162

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Senegal on Monday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 162.

The 20 new cases included five imported ones and 14 close contacts of earlier confirmed patients, Alyose Waly Diouf, spokesman of the Ministry of Health and Social Action, told a press briefing on COVID-19.

The other one was a community transmission case, he said.

For the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, the health ministry reported two patients who are in critical condition, with one of them on ventilator support.

Among the 162 confirmed cases, 73 are imported ones. Twenty-eight patients have been declared cured by local health authorities.

Last Monday, President Macky Sall declared a state of emergency across Senegal, along with a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Sall banned public or private meetings of any kind, and ordered temporary closure of public places and meeting places.

Senegal has suspended all international passenger flights till April 17.

