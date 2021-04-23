Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily wagers

(@fidahassanain)

The foundation has planned to provide food packs to as many as 2000 families in other cities under the food distribution package.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Shifa Foundation has launched food campaign for daily wagers in a bid to privide them relief during these day of holy month of Ramadan.

The foundationi will ensure food supply to widows, daily wagers, elders who could not afford even meal. The food package of 35KG each has been provided to the families in Islamabad and Jehlum. Under the food distribution package, Shifa Foundation has planned to provide food packs to as many as 2000 families in other cities.

The food package includes flour, oil, sugar, tea, rice, seeds, dates, salt and soft drinks.

Mr. Adil Rauf, Manager Outreach and Community Engagement, Shifa Foundation said that, Shifa Foundation distribute food package among the needy families every year and ensure that the deserving families get best quality food items.

Shifa Foundation adopted a theme "Lockdown Mei Neiki Ko Unlock Kro" and nvite other institutions and philanthropists to join in this noble cause through Zakat and donations so that a large number of households could be served.

The food distribution will continue in different cities throughout the month of Ramadan.