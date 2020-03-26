UrduPoint.com
Spain Virus Death Toll Tops 4,000: Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

It was a 19 percent increase on figures released on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 56,188 in Spain, which has the world's second highest death toll from the disease after Italy.

