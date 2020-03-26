Spain virus death toll tops 4,000: government

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 )

It was a 19 percent increase on figures released on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 56,188 in Spain, which has the world's second highest death toll from the disease after Italy.