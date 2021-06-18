UrduPoint.com
Special Vaccination Centre Set Up For PHP Officials

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) has set up a special corona vaccination center for its employees and their families

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) has set up a special corona vaccination center for its employees and their families.

As per directives of Additional Inspector PHP Punjab, the SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb has deployed DSP Ghulam Fareed Khan as Incharge of the vaccination center and directed him to ensure early vaccination of all employee.

In a statement issued here on Friday, SP PHP Huma Naseeb said the decision of special center has been taken to ensure vaccination of officials within the short time.

She urged PHP officials to visit the vaccination Center as soon as possible for vaccination in order to protect themselves and others families from the deadly virus.

