Survey Shows 60% Of Germans Ready To Get Sputnik V Shot If Given Opportunity

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:24 PM

In total, 60% of Germans expressed willingness to get vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if given the opportunity, while eastern Germany the number was even higher over 70%, according to the published by the German Eastern Business Association (OA) on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) In total, 60% of Germans expressed willingness to get vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if given the opportunity, while eastern Germany the number was even higher over 70%, according to the published by the German Eastern business Association (OA) on Wednesday.

The poll shows that the German population is positively considering the prospects of cooperation with Russia on battling the pandemic. A total 60% of all respondents answered that they were ready to use Sputnik V, if they had the opportunity. In eastern Germany the number reached 71%, while in western Germany 58% of people did not oppose the idea of getting vaccinated with the Russian drug. Only 38% said they would not want to be vaccinated with Sputnik V.

The survey was conducted from April 29 to May 10 by the Forsa Institute for Social Research and Statistical Analysis, one of the leading market research and opinion polling companies in Germany, as commissioned by the OA and German gas and oil producer, Wintershall Dea.

It covered 1,001 German nationals aged over 18.

Russia's Sputnik V � the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in August � has already been approved in more than 60 countries. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The European drug regulator has been reviewing Sputnik V since March 4. However, several EU countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, have already approved its use without waiting for the official authorization.

