UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Women From One Family Are Celebrating After They ALL Beat Breast Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:28 PM

Ten women from one family are celebrating after they ALL beat breast cancer

TEN women from one family are celebrating beating breast cancer

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) TEN women from one family are celebrating beating breast cancer.The survivors, aged 47 to 81, include mums and daughters, aunties and sisters-in-law, with eight being blood relatives.Their battle started when Joyce Waite, 78, was diagnosed in 2002.It ended when her nephew's partner Jane Reeson, 54, had a mastectomy in 2017.Vanessa Haw, 55, who has four children and eight great-grandchildren, was diagnosed with cancer after an annual mammogram in April 2015.She had a left-sided mastectomy and had all lymph nodes removed from her left arm, as well as two more operations to remove damaged skin.

She also underwent a right mastectomy as a precaution.Vanessa, of Coningsby, Lincs, has led numerous fundraising events and set up a Facebook group sharing her family's experiences.She said: "We've all fought cancer together as a family and shared our experiences with each other which has really helped.That support and knowing someone had breast cancer but survived has been brilliant."Even on the worst days, you knew there was life, there was hope."The women have posed for a charity Calendar for Breast Cancer Care.

Related Topics

Facebook April Women 2017 2015 Breast Cancer Cancer Family All From Blood Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Matric/FA admission, Sept 20 last day: AIOU

3 minutes ago

Rape accused obtained bail before arrest

3 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani demands of PM to take notice of ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey May Start Operation in Northeastern Syria i ..

3 minutes ago

Transparency, dialogue and greater understanding e ..

31 minutes ago

World Bank chief urges structural reforms amid slo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.