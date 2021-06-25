Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19, while two persons tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19, while two persons tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 987 coronavirus tests were conducted public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total number of active cases in Faisalabad was 202, while 20,318 recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital, 133 at DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

Currently, 47 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 5 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 106 confirmed patients isolated in their homes in the district.