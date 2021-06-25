UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:59 PM

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19, while two persons tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19, while two persons tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 987 coronavirus tests were conducted public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total number of active cases in Faisalabad was 202, while 20,318 recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital, 133 at DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

Currently, 47 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 5 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 106 confirmed patients isolated in their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asad Umar warns of 4th wave of COVID-19 in the cou ..

11 minutes ago

Country moving towards self-reliance, says Tarin

52 seconds ago

Ukraine's Relations With Donbas De Facto Broken - ..

55 seconds ago

Kremlin Regrets Lack of Agreement on EU-Russia Sum ..

57 seconds ago

'New type of early human' found in Israel

59 seconds ago

Defending champion Halep withdraws from Wimbledon

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.