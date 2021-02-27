Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another two patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Another two patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Muhammad Ahmad, 74 and Altaf Hussain, 50, both belonged to Multan passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital Saturday morning.

Twelve patients are declared positive and nineteen are suspected of the virus out of total fourty-eight cases brought to register at the hospital in past week, he said. About seventeen patients were declared as negative who would likely to be discharged from ICU ward after completing necessary official proceeding, it was said.