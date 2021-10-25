Unvaccinated citizens banned in main Kohat bazaar

UrduPoint.com

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) ::The district administration on Monday launched a crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs and imposed a ban on the entrance of unvaccinated citizens to main Kohat Bazzar.

A press release from the DC Kohat office said that 1100 individuals and 370 shops were inspected by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat and Additional Assistant Commissioner-II. During the inspection 90% of the people were found vaccinated.

During the action, hotels, bazaars and shopping malls were inspected and 12 shops were sealed while 21 individuals were arrested and fines were imposed on those involved in violation of corona obligatory vaccination regime.

Kohat district administration has also banned the entry of unvaccinated individuals in the main bazaar of Kohat and has displayed banners on the entrance gate of the bazaar carrying information regarding possible actions against violators of the SOPs.

