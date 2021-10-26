Uzbekistan is ready to include Russian single-dose coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light in its nationwide immunization effort, Head of the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Bakhodir Yusupaliyev told Sputnik on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Uzbekistan is ready to include Russian single-dose coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light in its nationwide immunization effort, Head of the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Bakhodir Yusupaliyev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in October, the Central Asian nation received 12,000 doses of Sputnik Light designed for citizens who will go to work in Russia as part of a pilot program to send 10,000 labor migrants from Uzbekistan to construction sites across Russia.

"We are ready to use Sputnik Light in the country, I do not see any obstacles," Yusupaliyev said when asked about expanding Uzbekistan's vaccine portfolio.

The official noted that single-dose vaccines are very convenient in use, adding that switching to single-dose vaccines would be very helpful.

Uzbekistan launched its nationwide inoculation program in early April, using vaccines by China's Sinovac and Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, as well as Russia's Sputnik V. To date, about 12 million people, or roughly 60% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.