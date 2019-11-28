UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Refusal Leads To Increased Polio Cases In Torghar: DHO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Torghar Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that unawareness on part of parents in Torghar is the main reason behind vaccination refusal that resulted in increased number of polio cases

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Torghar Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that unawareness on part of parents in Torghar is the main reason behind vaccination refusal that resulted in increased number of polio cases.

Talking to media, he said that number of polio refusal cases in the district Torghar is the major cause of increased polio victims.

He said that most parents are unaware of the benefits of polio vaccination and avoid immunization of their children.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed stated that the results of five- day long drive were inspiring and added it is expected that we would achieve 100 percent target of anti-polio campaigns.

He said that most parents are the victim of negative propaganda and are also unaware of the vaccination benefits.

