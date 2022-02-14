UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 26,379 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 2.5 Mln In Total

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Vietnam reports 26,379 new COVID-19 cases, over 2.5 mln in total

Vietnam recorded 26,379 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 26,379 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The infections, logged in 58 localities nationwide, included 26,372 domestically transmitted and seven imported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remains the locality with the highest number of infections, with 2,940 cases reported on Sunday, followed by the northern Hai Duong province with 1,906 cases, and the northern Nam Dinh province with 1,894 cases.

The new infections brought the total tally to 2,510,860 with 38,946 deaths. Nationwide, 2,226,754 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Some 185.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 31.8 million third shots, have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Hai Duong Nam Dinh Hanoi Vietnam Sunday Asia Million

Recent Stories

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vah ..

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

22 minutes ago
 Russia adds 197,949 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 197,949 daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Fawad condoles over demise of Justice (r) Haji Akr ..

Fawad condoles over demise of Justice (r) Haji Akram

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea refreshes record high of 56,431 daily COVI ..

S.Korea refreshes record high of 56,431 daily COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Bus Crash in Bolivia Claims 4 Lives, Injures 22 - ..

Bus Crash in Bolivia Claims 4 Lives, Injures 22 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptio ..

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptional

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>