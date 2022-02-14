Vietnam reports 26,379 new COVID-19 cases, over 2.5 mln in total

Vietnam recorded 26,379 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 26,379 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The infections, logged in 58 localities nationwide, included 26,372 domestically transmitted and seven imported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remains the locality with the highest number of infections, with 2,940 cases reported on Sunday, followed by the northern Hai Duong province with 1,906 cases, and the northern Nam Dinh province with 1,894 cases.

The new infections brought the total tally to 2,510,860 with 38,946 deaths. Nationwide, 2,226,754 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Some 185.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 31.8 million third shots, have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.