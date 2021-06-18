UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports Record High Daily New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:59 PM

Vietnam reports record high daily new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 515 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country last year, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 515 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country last year, according to its Ministry of Health.

The infections included 503 locally transmitted and 12 imported cases, bringing the total tally to 12,150, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 495 were reported in quarantine facilities or lockdown areas. In terms of localities, 327 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 137 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and 13 in the southern Tien Giang province.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Ho Chi Minh City, where nearly 1,200 new community cases have been reported in the ongoing outbreak, plans to administer over 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for prioritized groups within one week starting from Saturday.

Nationwide, as many as 4,653 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 63 from Wednesday, and nearly 182,500 people are being quarantined and monitored.

Related Topics

Bac Giang Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stocks nudge lower at open

11 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges financing, debt rel ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan records lowest positivity ratio since Jun ..

11 minutes ago

17 deaths, 129 new cases of coronavirus reported i ..

13 minutes ago

AU chairperson mourns passing of Zambia's first pr ..

13 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Unsure It Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccines ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.