Yasmeen Rashid reviews projects in govt hospitals

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid chaired a meeting here on Monday at Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) to review progress of development projects of upgradation of government hospitals in Rawalpindi division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid chaired a meeting here on Monday at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) to review progress of development projects of upgradation of government hospitals in Rawalpindi division.

Special Secretary Nadir Chatha and Addl Secretary Dr Asif briefed the minister about progress of projects.

Secretary Health Momin Agha, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq and MS DHQ hospital Rawalpindi and MS Raja Bazar hospital on video link were there.

On the occasion, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said review meeting would be held on regular basis to monitor projects, adding that all officers were directed to get all projects completed within time period.

She mentioned that completion of these projects would provide the best medical facilities to patients.

