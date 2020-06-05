142 Kashmiris martyred during 10 months of military siege

In Indian occupied Kashmir, unrelenting military siege and crippling lockdown imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, last year, completed 10 months, on Friday (today).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, unrelenting military siege and crippling lockdown imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, last year, completed 10 months, on Friday (today).

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service said that the life of Kashmiris had been made a living hell since India illegally revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019.

It said that the move was aimed at snatching away identity of the Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory.

The report revealed that Indian troops martyred 142 Kashmiris including 4 women during the period. It said that at least 1,300 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators.

The report said that the troops damaged over 910 houses and molested 74 women during cordon and search operations across the occupied territory in the period.

"Thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders including APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aiyaz Muhammad Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, journalist, Asif Sultan, and businessman, Zahoor Watali continued to remain under house arrest or in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India for the past several months," it said.

The report pointed out that India is carrying out genocide of the Kashmiri youth particularly, after August 05, last year, and destruction of houses and harassment of residents has become a norm in occupied Kashmir. It said, Modi regime wants to change the Muslim majority status of occupied Kashmir. "Taking advantage of COVID-19 lockdown, the Modi government promulgated domicile laws. Granting of domicile to over 300,000 Indians is part of its nefarious plan," it added.

The report said that military siege had multiplied the sufferings of the Kashmiris amid the outbreak of coronavirus as Indian troops had intensified their brutalities including killings, arrests, torture and destruction of residential houses. It added that the unrelenting lockdown had destroyed the economy of occupied Kashmir which had suffered losses of billions in the last ten months. It deplored that press freedom is under a threat in occupied Kashmir where journalists are detained, harassed and face charges.

The report said that the inhuman lockdown was aimed at breaking the resolve of Kashmiris. However, it maintained that the worst kind of siege for months together has failed to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they are determined to keep fighting for their rights, including the right to self-determination.

The report maintained that India's for brutal actions in the occupied territory are a serious challenge for the international community, which must hold force New Delhi to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.