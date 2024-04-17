Open Menu

AJK Gov’t Initiates Efforts To Revive Sick Industrial Units

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 10:56 PM

AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick industrial units

The Azad Jammu Kashmir government is actively pursuing measures to revive sick industrial units in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts as part of an integrated industrial uplift plan

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir government is actively pursuing measures to revive sick industrial units in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts as part of an integrated industrial uplift plan.

With a focus on boosting industrial activities and creating employment opportunities, the government aims to address the grievances of both existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

In response to recommendations from the business community, especially the industrial sector, the AJK government has decided to establish a high-level committee comprising officials from commerce & industry, electricity, finance, and taxation.

This committee will address the challenges faced by the local corporate sector and propose solutions to facilitate their revival.

Additionally, special attention will be given to industries such as Sericulture, nut wood carving, furniture, carpet, and Kashmiri rugs weaving in the Northern region of AJK.

A recent high-level meeting involving officials from the AJK government's Department of Commerce and Industry, along with owners of sick industrial units in Mirpur and Bhimber districts, discussed strategies for the swift revival of these units.

Owners presented various proposals for revival, expressing their commitment to resume operations once assistance is provided by relevant state authorities, aligning with the government's determined policy.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Commerce From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefi ..

Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham

21 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic probl ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems

23 seconds ago
 International financial partners to invest $1.8 bl ..

International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor

3 minutes ago
 World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore import ..

World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore importance of providing comprehensiv ..

12 seconds ago
 Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Ca ..

Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri

14 seconds ago
 Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arreste ..

Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arrested

15 seconds ago
Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controve ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law

17 seconds ago
 Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'

Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'

18 seconds ago
 Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education syste ..

Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..

28 minutes ago
 Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-pres ..

Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight

28 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of ra ..

Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC

28 minutes ago
 Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to ..

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir