UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,342 Women Martyred, 11,224 Molested In IIOJK Since 1989

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

2,342 women martyred, 11,224 molested in IIOJK since 1989

Around 2,342 women were among 95,723 civilians martyred during the last 31 years due to the unabated acts of state terrorism by Indian troopsIn Indian illegally occupied Jammu and occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 2,342 women were among 95,723 civilians martyred during the last 31 years due to the unabated acts of state terrorism by Indian troopsIn Indian illegally occupied Jammu and occupied Kashmir.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Indian troops molested 11,224 women during the period.

It maintained that the Kashmiri women have been the worst victims of the harrowing conflict, which rendered 22,923 women widowed since 1989.

The report deplored that the troops had been routinely involved in harassment of women to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.

It further pointed out that although men had been subjected to enforced disappearances, but women were adversely affected because of being related to the disappeared persons as mothers, wives, sisters and daughters.

The report maintained that women constituted a considerable number of mental patients, which was well over one hundred thousand, due to the violence perpetrated by Indian police and troops in the occupied territory.

The report said over a half dozen women including top women resistance leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen are under illegal detention in India's infamous Tihar jail for the past four years while Insha Tariq Jan, Hina Bashir Beig, Haseena Begum and Naseema Bano, mother of a martyred Tawseef Ahmed Sheikh, remain lodged in different jails.

Their families are worried about the well-being of their daughters during the time of coronavirus pandemic, it said.

The report said that in Doda, a 90-year old Ghulam Mohammad Butt died last year with the wish to see for the one last time his daughter who was abducted by Indian troops with the help of two Special Police Officers at Dhar, Dhandal in Doda district in June 2000.

The report deplored that Indian forces' personnel are using molestation of women in the territory as a weapon of war to suppress the Kashmiris' just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

It said that Kashmiris resistance leaders and human rights groups have been demanding impartial investigations into the cases of rape, murder and other human rights violations against women including Kunanposhpora mass rape and Shopian tragedy.

Over 100 women were gang raped by Indian troops at Kunanposhpora in Kupwara in February 1991 while two women, Aasiya and Neelofar were abducted, raped and subsequently killed by Indian men in uniform in Shopian in May 2009.

A nine-year old girl, Asifa Bano, was abducted and gang raped by Indian police personnel and fanatics affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations in Kathua area of Jammu region in January 2018.

Related Topics

India Murder Police Jail Died Jammu January February May June Women 2018 Media Top Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.81value against US dolla ..

2 minutes ago

PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers washed out

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council present football stars Silves ..

15 minutes ago

Zarnish Khan’s dance video goes viral on social ..

16 minutes ago

Di Maio Says Pandemic Chance to Build Better World ..

11 seconds ago

French Interior Minister Defends Police Image Afte ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.