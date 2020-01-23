UrduPoint.com
AJK Cabinet Approves Raise In Compensatory Amount For Victims Of Natural Catastrophes

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:27 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Thursday approved increase in amount of compensation for the loss of lives and properties during natural calamities in the state, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Thursday approved increase in amount of compensation for the loss of lives and properties during natural calamities in the state, official sources said.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the cabinet meeting in the State's metropolis.

"The cabinet also approved enforcement of Cyber Crime Act, Criminal (Amendment) Act, 2019, Azad Jammu and Kashmir board of Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2019, Nomination of the Governing Body of Medical Colleges and constituting a high-level committee for the amendments in Child Protection Act.", an AJK government spokesman later told APP.

The cabinet directed Chief Secretary to contact government of Pakistan for the payment of compensation to the Mirpur earthquake affectees at the earliest.

A report on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Act, 2018 was also presented in the meeting.

The cabinet also adopted number of resolutions condemning gross human rights violations by the Indian military and paramilitary forces in the held valley and urged UN, global human rights bodies and international community to take strong note of Indian aggressive designs.

Through a resolution, cabinet condemned blatant ceasefire violations by the Indian forces targeting civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LoC).

AJK cabinet expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and lauded his efforts for highlighting Kashmir issue at national and international fora.

The cabinet also lauded the role of Pak Army for giving befitting reply to the Indian aggression at LoC and taking active role in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in the calamity hit areas of the state.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that increase in the amount of compensation for the losses in natural calamities was an attempt to minimizes the difficulties of victims.

He, however, made it clear that proper compensation of the heavy losses occurred in the tragic events were impossible.

He added that legislation was imperative to stop the cyber crimes in the state. "Although crimes rate is very low in AJK as compare to the other parts of the country. Necessary legislation has been made as a precautionary measure", the premier said.

He said that he himself monitoring the ongoing rehabilitation work in the calamity hit areas of Neelum and assured that all available resources would be utilized to minimize the sufferings of affected people.

Ministers, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries (Development and General), Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries and heads of relevant departments attended the meeting.

