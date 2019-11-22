AJK President lauds Turkish Parliament, international students for their support to the Kashmir cause, and call for the end to Indian tyranny

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir, has thanked the Turkish Parliament for its consistent support for the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute

Ankara (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir, has thanked the Turkish Parliament for its consistent support for the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. He also thanked the Turkish Parliamentarians for expressing serious concern over the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral steps of 5 August 2019 and the security lockdown imposed since then. The Turkish Parliament, he said, recognizes the humanitarian and human rights dimensions of the Kashmir crisis.

The President made these remarks during his meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly with the renowned Turkish Parliamentarian, Ali Sahin, who is Chairman of Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Association.

He also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Jammu & Kashmir issue with full conviction during his address before the United Nations General Assembly in September this year. “The people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan are beholden to the Turkish President and the Turkish nation for speaking up for the rights of the Kashmiris and supporting multi-lateral diplomacy for resolving the issue,” he said.

Mr. Ali Sahin said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong fraternal bonds and as the Chairman of the Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Association, he would continue to raise the plight of the Kashmiri people at different national and regional forums.

President AJK also thanked Turkey for hosting an international conference on Jammu & Kashmir which was attended by high-level Turkish representatives and attracted experts from all over the world.

The conference’s deliberations he said, would also guide us in identifying pathways to the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris, conflict resolution and peace. The President reiterated his proposal that Turkey could pursue humanitarian diplomacy vis-à-vis the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and play a constructive role as a facilitator and mediator.

“Kashmir is the most serious problem the world is facing today. Indian government’s military operations and its insatiable zest for the brutalization of the occupied territory is driven by the neo-fascist doctrine of Hindutva which threatens not only the Kashmiris but also Pakistan and Muslims in India”, he said.

Later in the day, the President addressed a group of international students studying at various Turkish universities. The event was hosted by Asma Kopru International Student Association.

The President, in his remarks said that Islam is a religion of peace and the only reason Muslims are suffering today because they are divided. The Muslim civilization, he said, was a formidable force for several centuries but because of colonialism and political instability following de-colonization, their collective strength was undermined.

The AJK President said that there is a new renaissance and revival in the Muslim nations has started, and cooperation among Muslim Nations was evident as seen in the recent meetings between the leadership of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey. He lauded the efforts of various organizations including the Asma Kopru which were playing the role of a catalyst in this endeavour.

President Masood Khan informed his audience of the human rights situation in IOJ&K whare the Muslim population was being targeted because of their identity. The Muslim population, he said, is at the mercy of the 900,000 Indian occupation forces who were killing, blinding, detaining and torturing thousands of people.

He urged that the International community should put critical pressure on India to stop its oppression in IOJ&K. He stressed upon the youth to leverage their strengths and put pressure on international forums like the UN Security Council, United Nations General Assembly and Human Rights Council through national parliaments and by reaching out to their peers. He said there is a need for these organisations to take decisions to stop the ongoing carnage of the Muslims in Kashmir, and to explore space for a political and diplomatic solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The President also thanked the international media and parliamentarians for effectively raising the plight of the Kashmiris and helping negate India’s narrative and creating a factual account of the situation in IOJ&K.

The students interacted freely with the President and expressed their resolve that they would raise their voices for the protection of the human rights of the Kashmiri people and for the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The President also met the Chairman of the Asma Kopru, and its Board Members. The Chairman and Board Members informed the President regarding the humanitarian work being done by its affiliates in several countries around the world, including Pakistan. They also support international students from developing countries studying at Turkish universities.

The President commended the valuable work being done by Asma Kopru and its support for the Jammu & Kashmir cause.