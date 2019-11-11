AJK President pays homage to Captain Hussain Khan Shaheed

While paying glowing tributes to Captain Hussain Khan Shaheed for his heroic role in the liberation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Sardar Masood Khan urged youth of the state to follow his footprints for defence of liberated area and freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

RAWALAKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019) While paying glowing tributes to Captain Hussain Khan Shaheed for his heroic role in the liberation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Sardar Masood Khan urged youth of the state to follow his footprints for defence of liberated area and freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The celebrated freedom fighter and brave sons of the soil who had played an epic role and laid down his life down during the liberation war of 1947 in Poonch region of Azad Kashmir was remembered at his 72nd martyrdom anniversary organised at his native Hussain Kot village near Rawalakot.

People from a broader cross-section of society spoke for the martyred freedom fighters, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, former AJK President Major General (Retd) Sardar Anwar Khan, Lt. General (Retd) Khalid Naeem Lodhi, former speaker AJK Legislative Assembly, Sardar Siab Khalid Khan, Brigadier (Retd) ZareenKhan and others.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President who was chief guest at the event said Captain Hussain was a symbol of courage, dedication and selflessness, who organized ex-servicemen of the area fought at multitude military fronts and got over thirteen thousands squire kilometers area liberated from the forces of oppressive Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

President Masood stressed the need for following the footsteps of leaders like Captain Hussain for early success of Kashmir Liberation Movement and defence of Azad Kashmir, which now faces threat of aggression from extremist Indian rulers.

“Captain Hussain Shaheed’s role to get the people of AJK liberated from the oppressive rule of the Mahraja of Kashmir would never be overlooked or forgotten in the history of Kashmir,” Masood Khan said.

Highlighting the military contribution of Captain Hussain Shaheed, President Masood said he had served as a Captain in British India Army but for the people Kashmir he served as Commander-in-Chief because of his pioneering and leading role in the armed struggle for the liberation of Kashmir.

Describing Captain Hussain Khan as exceptionally brave, intelligent and visionary military strategist, President Masood said it was because of people like him that today we live in an environment of liberty and dignity.

AJK President urged the youth of Azad Kashmir to familiarize themselves with the various aspects of the lives and sacrifices of their forefathers and play their role in the ongoing Kashmir Liberation struggle for progress and prosperity of Azad Kashmir.

The President suggested that a memorial should be built to commemorate the legendary freedom fighter to give him honour and respect and books and treatise be compiled both in English and Urdu languages to highlight their role and sacrifices for the freedom of motherland.