AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppression against Kashmiri Muslims in IIOJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to redouble its efforts to help stop the oppression of Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Indian occupation forces and the massacre of Palestinian people by Israel.

He expressed these views while talking to ambassadors of different Islamic countries at an iftar dinner hosted in their honor by him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis late Thursday, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, President Sultan said that the OIC has always supported the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and adopted a principled stand by condemning India for the violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but the time has come when the Muslim body should adopt a coherent strategy to prevent further bloodshed and brutality in both territories that have been under relentless suppression for the past several decades.

"We call upon the OIC to put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue and respect the rights of the Kashmiri people," he said while briefing the ambassadors of Islamic countries about the latest situation in IIOJK.

India has stepped up the violation of human rights in the disputed territory, he added.

Terming Kashmir and Palestine as issues of Muslim Ummah, the AJK president said that the Muslim countries cannot ignore these decades-long unresolved issues, endless sufferings, and slaughter of hapless Kashmiris and Palestinians that continue to bruise the hearts and minds of Muslims all around the world.

"In such a situation, the role and responsibilities of the Muslim Ummah have increased manifold," the president said, adding that it was high time that the OIC play its much-needed role to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

The Iftar dinner was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Sudan, Bahrain, Libya, Syria, Uzbekistan, Norway, and other countries. Whereas DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan for the Middle East Fauzia Fayyaz was also present on the occasion.

