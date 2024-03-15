- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppression against Kashmiri Muslims in IIOJK
AJK President Urges OIC To Help Stop Indian Oppression Against Kashmiri Muslims In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to redouble its efforts to help stop the oppression of Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Indian occupation forces and the massacre of Palestinian people by Israel
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to redouble its efforts to help stop the oppression of Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Indian occupation forces and the massacre of Palestinian people by Israel.
He expressed these views while talking to ambassadors of different Islamic countries at an iftar dinner hosted in their honor by him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis late Thursday, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, President Sultan said that the OIC has always supported the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and adopted a principled stand by condemning India for the violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but the time has come when the Muslim body should adopt a coherent strategy to prevent further bloodshed and brutality in both territories that have been under relentless suppression for the past several decades.
"We call upon the OIC to put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue and respect the rights of the Kashmiri people," he said while briefing the ambassadors of Islamic countries about the latest situation in IIOJK.
India has stepped up the violation of human rights in the disputed territory, he added.
Terming Kashmir and Palestine as issues of Muslim Ummah, the AJK president said that the Muslim countries cannot ignore these decades-long unresolved issues, endless sufferings, and slaughter of hapless Kashmiris and Palestinians that continue to bruise the hearts and minds of Muslims all around the world.
"In such a situation, the role and responsibilities of the Muslim Ummah have increased manifold," the president said, adding that it was high time that the OIC play its much-needed role to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.
The Iftar dinner was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Sudan, Bahrain, Libya, Syria, Uzbekistan, Norway, and other countries. Whereas DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan for the Middle East Fauzia Fayyaz was also present on the occasion.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops
Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia
Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia
Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused
SC issues written order regarding prohibited weapons' case
APHC urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions
10-tree an acre recipe can improve forest density in Pakistan: DFO
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President calls for the European Union's role to help resolve Kashmir conflict1 day ago
-
AJK President to begin the state-wide mass public-liaison drive on March 161 day ago
-
State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial success in AJK1 day ago
-
AJK PM invites entrepreneurs to invest in tourism, industrial sectors2 days ago
-
Senior journalist Amin Butt passes away3 days ago
-
AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause3 days ago
-
AJK government highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry4 days ago
-
Kashmir Council EU rejects Modi's deceitful trap, calls for end to atrocities in Kashmir7 days ago
-
AJK vows for women empowerment on Int'l Women's Day7 days ago
-
AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure implementation of revised NAP in state9 days ago
-
World Forum honors Kashmiri poet, scholar Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery9 days ago
-
AJK President seeks audit reforms after receiving annual report11 days ago