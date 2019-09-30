AJK serve as first defenders line of Pakistan: Masood Khan

World media started acknowledging Kashmir-related facts

MARYLAND (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while spurning the false Indian narrative related to Kashmir has asserted that international media is now acknowledging and highlighting the facts about the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing a function organized by Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora here on Monday, he said that we must take advantage of the critical space provided to us by the global media in relations to Kashmir issue.

The AJK president commended the Diaspora for reaching out to the US lawmakers and media highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people and human rights violations taking place in occupied Kashmir. He said that in his recent meetings with Congresspersons Sheila Jackson and Al- Green, he had urged them to raise the Kashmir issue in their respective committee meetings including the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sardar Masood Khan said that although major global capitals have remained tight lipped yet the international media and lawmakers of the world powers including United States have spoken in support of the Kashmiri people. "In previous years, Members of European Parliament were reluctant to talk about Kashmir for fear of offending India, but this year they have convened hearings on Kashmir, and formally discussed the issue at their Strasbourg Plenary Session," he added.

The state President said that since August 5, the situation has drastically changed in occupied Kashmir as India has planned to colonize the territory and permanently alter the status of Kashmir. "At least 56 days have passed since the Kashmiri people have been imprisoned in their homes under a security lockdown and communication blackout and the India forces continue to arrest innocent youth and the women are being molested and harassed," he lamented.

About Azad Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that territory serves as a defensive bastion for the whole of Pakistan. "If it were not for Azad Kashmir, the Indian forces would have been standing right at Kohala and Azad Pattan, leaving Pakistan exposed to them," he added

He praised organizers of the recent rally that was successfully held in New York, and said that people from all walks of life and various religions had participated in the rally and had given a clear message to the world exposing the Indian government and its illegal actions in occupied Kashmir.

The AJK president urged the Diaspora to continue to take pragmatic steps in raising the plight of Kashmiri people by reaching out to their elected representatives. He said that they should actively write to their representatives and create awareness on Kashmir.

He said that the people of Kashmir are the key constituents to the Kashmir issue and no solution to the dispute would be possible without their consent. The issue of Kashmir is alive because of the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, the role of Azad Kashmir as the base camp of this struggle and Pakistan's steadfast stance on Kashmir.

He urged his audience that unity in our ranks is pertinent and to work towards strengthening Pakistan. He said Pakistan is the only sovereign diplomatic window for the Kashmiri people and a strong Pakistan would mean a strong case for Kashmir

The function was also addressed by Sardar Azad Khan, Professor Sardar Irshad, Dr. Ikhlaq Barlas, Dr. Ashique and Sardar Zulfiqar. The speakers urged taking up concerted efforts to effectively raise the profile of the Kashmir issue. The event was attended by a large number of members belonging to the Pakistan-Kashmir Diaspora community.