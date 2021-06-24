APHC condemns frequent use of draconian laws in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the frequent use of draconian laws by the Indian fascist rulers in the nook and corner of the territory

The Public Relations Secretary of APHC, Bashir Ahmed Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said during the past three weeks, more than three hundred people, mostly youth from Sopore, Pulwama, Shopian, Tral, Srinagar and other areas have been put in different jails of India and the territory, KMS reported.

He expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in the overcrowded jails without basic amenities. He said over 4,500 resistance leaders and activists have been illegally detained under black laws like Public Safety Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Maintenance of Internal Security Act and National Security Act for the crimes they have never committed.

Denouncing the inhuman attitude of the Indian fascist regime, Bashir Andrabi said that keeping in view the invoking of such draconian laws against the political prisoners frequent and the use of brute force on civilians, India was a proven police state where people had been deprived of their fundamental rights.

Bashir Andrabi saluted the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in their houses, and Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Farooq Tawheedi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Ayoub Mir, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Shawkat Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Showkat Hakim, Merajudin Nanda, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aqib Wani, Nazir Pathan, Tariq Pandit and businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

The APHC leader urged the UN Human Rights Council and all other rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees, who have been deprived of their fundamental rights in jails. He appealed to the UN Secretary General, Ant�nio Guterres, to force India to stop the arbitrary detentions, gross human rights violations and genocide in IIOJK.

Bashir Andrabi said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to the peace in the region and could lead to a third world war. So, it has become highly imperative for all the parties to the Kashmir dispute to settle it peacefully and amicably as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.