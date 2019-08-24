Concern expressed over human rights violations in IHK

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Human Rights (HR) activists and experts on Saturday expressed concern over the international media reports on human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The HR activists urged International community to take cognizance of human rights violations, being committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley.

Talking to APP, noted human rights activist Muneera Fatima said that Indian troops had converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the human history.

She said that millions of people had been detained in their homes since the Indian action in IHK.

"The world is seening that about 12 million people are being watched by 900,000 Indian troops," she said.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that the closure of media, internet and social media accounts could not suppress the plight of Kashmiris.

She expressed the concern over clamping down curfew in held valley which hampered supply of medicines and forced traders to shutdown their businesses, adding that such actions would give new lease of freedom spirit to Kasmiris.

The longstanding resolution of Kashmir dispute was possible only in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, she added.

Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that racist actions and Hindutva ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rapidly pushing the entire region towards grave human crisis.

It may be mentioned here that various International media reports has exposed Indian forces' atrocities in Kashmir. It was urged in the reports, that UN and its members should pressurize India to stop genocide in held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Genocide Watch, in its report had highlighted the unprecedented violations of basic human rights in the occupied territory including torture, two-year detention without charge, rape, deportations of Muslim political and human rights activists.