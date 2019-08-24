UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concern Expressed Over Human Rights Violations In IHK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Concern expressed over human rights violations in IHK

Human Rights (HR) activists and experts on Saturday expressed concern over the international media reports on human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Human Rights (HR) activists and experts on Saturday expressed concern over the international media reports on human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The HR activists urged International community to take cognizance of human rights violations, being committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley.

Talking to APP, noted human rights activist Muneera Fatima said that Indian troops had converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the human history.

She said that millions of people had been detained in their homes since the Indian action in IHK.

"The world is seening that about 12 million people are being watched by 900,000 Indian troops," she said.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that the closure of media, internet and social media accounts could not suppress the plight of Kashmiris.

She expressed the concern over clamping down curfew in held valley which hampered supply of medicines and forced traders to shutdown their businesses, adding that such actions would give new lease of freedom spirit to Kasmiris.

The longstanding resolution of Kashmir dispute was possible only in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, she added.

Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that racist actions and Hindutva ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rapidly pushing the entire region towards grave human crisis.

It may be mentioned here that various International media reports has exposed Indian forces' atrocities in Kashmir. It was urged in the reports, that UN and its members should pressurize India to stop genocide in held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Genocide Watch, in its report had highlighted the unprecedented violations of basic human rights in the occupied territory including torture, two-year detention without charge, rape, deportations of Muslim political and human rights activists.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Social Media Narendra Modi Jammu May Muslim Media Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed crowns Indian PM with Order of Z ..

11 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister wraps up two-day state visit ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh cabinet approves Women Agriculture Act 2019 ..

10 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 24 Aug 2019

11 seconds ago

Iran Concerned About Recent US Missile Test, Fears ..

13 seconds ago

Entry of 57 firebrand speakers banned in Faisalaba ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.